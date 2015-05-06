Reese Witherspoon's Teen Daughter Has an Artistic Side Like Mom

After Reese Witherspoon showed David Letterman a recent Instagram photo of her posing with her lookalike 15-year-old daughter, Ava Phillippe, the Hot Pursuit actress revealed an interesting tidbit. “Coincidentally, she was born the first year I was on this show,” she said.

The Late Show host cleared his throat and coughed. “Well, that is an interesting coincidence,” he replied as the crowd cracked up. But Witherspoon didn’t get what the fuss was all about, and looked around smiling—until the innuendo dawned on her.

“Oh! Oh my god. No, no, no!” she said. “Yeah, I get it now—I was having a blonde moment. I have a lot of ’em lately.”

When Dave asked if Ava had any plans to become an actress like her mother, Witherspoon said she hasn’t shown any interest in the craft yet. “She’s very artistic though. She’s sort of a songwriter, and she paints.”

Ava is already showing off her creativity, fashion-wise—click the video above to see her awesome blue hair!

