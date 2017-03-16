Reese Witherspoon Has a Few Ideas Up Her Sleeve for Legally Blonde 3

Where Reese Witherspoon goes, questions about a potential Legally Blonde sequel follow.

The actress stopped by The Late Late Show with James Corden on Wednesday, where the conversation ultimately turned to one of her most beloved roles of all time: that of Elle Woods. "Luke Wilson was here recently," revealed the host. "And he said he would be up for and interested in another Legally Blonde movie." Naturally, the audience erupted in applause.

As for Witherspoon, she said she would totally be up for another round of Elle Woods shenanigans. "I think it would be kind of cool to see her 15 years later." As for where Woods would be in 2017? The actress had a few ideas: "She could be a Supreme Court justice or she could be a really great, powerful attorney or she could be in prison," she said with a laugh. "She could be anything!"

Corden was very excited by the prospect of another Legally Blonde, asking the actress, "What have we got to do to get this film over the line?"

"Maybe we should do it on the crosswalk," she said. "I think your next musical should be Legally Blonde on the crosswalk." Considering the success of Beauty and the Beast on the crosswalk, we think this would be a great idea. But Witherspoon may be out of a part, considering Corden "think[s] we all know" who will be playing Elle Woods in that production.

Watch the entire (hilarious) video above.