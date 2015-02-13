Reese Witherspoon and Sofia Vergara Barely Hold It Together in Hilarious Hot Pursuit Trailer

Looks like we are going to be laughing a lot this spring if Reese Witherspoon and Sofia Vergara have anything to do with it. The trailer for their new film Hot Pursuit is out and this buddy comedy is going to have you rolling in the aisles.

In the film Witherspoon plays a notably petite and somewhat ditzy cop who gets assigned to protect glamorous bombshell Vergara, the widow of a drug dealer. As you can see, things don't go right from the beginning and the two women are thrown together on what looks like a very difficult and ridiculous road trip.

It is amazing they were even able to make this film as Witherspoon has said they would often break out into laughter in scenes. In addition to announcing the trailer release, Witherspoon posted a short video of her doing take after take of a scene for the film before bursting into laughter.

Watch the trailer for it by clicking on the image above, and see the movie when it hits theaters May 8.

