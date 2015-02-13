Reese Witherspoon and Sofia Vergara Barely Hold It Together in Hilarious Hot Pursuit Trailer

Meredith Lepore
Feb 13, 2015 @ 8:46 am

Looks like we are going to be laughing a lot this spring if Reese Witherspoon and Sofia Vergara have anything to do with it. The trailer for their new film Hot Pursuit is out and this buddy comedy is going to have you rolling in the aisles.

In the film Witherspoon plays a notably petite and somewhat ditzy cop who gets assigned to protect glamorous bombshell Vergara, the widow of a drug dealer. As you can see, things don't go right from the beginning and the two women are thrown together on what looks like a very difficult and ridiculous road trip.

RELATED: Here's What Happens When Reese Witherspoon Rallies with Her Fellow Best Actress Nominees

It is amazing they were even able to make this film as Witherspoon has said they would often break out into laughter in scenes. In addition to announcing the trailer release, Witherspoon posted a short video of her doing take after take of a scene for the film before bursting into laughter.

Watch the trailer for it by clicking on the image above, and see the movie when it hits theaters May 8.

PHOTOS: Reese Witherspoon’s Best Red Carpet Looks Ever

Show Transcript

What I'm about to say can not leave this room. Do you know who [UNKNOWN] [UNKNOWN] is? Yes he is the top lieutenant in the. He is known as the bank of Bogata, the tender, tender, the lender, lender, the money launderer, el Chapo, pork chop [LAUGH] Okay, okay, okay. Tomorrow morning we will escort our witness to Dallas so she can testify against Cortez. Mrs. Reba? We have got to get going. Look at you. You're. You're teeny tiny, you're like a little dog that I can put in my purse. [MUSIC] But Cortez has killed every witness we've had. You're in danger, ma'am. Everything's gonna be fine. What about my husband? [GUNSHOT] Everything but your husband's gonna be fine. [WAILING] You don't have to like me, but I'm the best chance you have of surviving. [GASP]. What the hell is that white stuff? Baby powder. Baking powder. I should call the police. No. I am the freaking police. Don't you see? You're free to go. But I totalled your car. I said you're free to go. This accident's got me all jacked up. We have been set up, shot at, and hunted down. Stands at 4 feet, 11 inches. Oh, come on. The other suspect, a 45-year-old Latina woman. 45? We have a couple of hours to lay low. Now can you help us with that? I kinda like your smile. Ooh! You do not know anything about me. I have seen your underwear. I like a lot of coverage. No underwear, that's a diaper. I know everything I need to know. [MUSIC] You tried to seduce me with some **** stuff. I am her lover. Cover. Oh la la. [NOISE] [MUSIC] Ahh! But I'm a christian so I didn't, I wasn't interested in that. Randy? Woah, hey. ****. Oh my god. ****. I'm gonna get. [MUSIC] Officer Cooper is four feet nine inches. I am five foot two. Traveling with a sixteen year old suspect. Fifteen. [MUSIC] Find them now. Get out of this car right now, they're going to kill us both. Follow my lead. Ms. Reba is having some problems with some lady business. Can't you just hold it? No you see once a month my uterus sheds its lining. It sheds.>> So that the eggs descend into. Oh my God! [INAUDIBLE] [NOISE] [INAUDIBLE]. [FOREIGN]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!