Recreate Maleficent's Wicked-Cool Makeup Look with This Exclusive Tutorial

Between her fierce makeup and the cool $70 million racked up at the box office, Maleficent has been slaying the competition all weekend long! As soon as we first set eyes on Angelina Jolie's wicked-cool beauty look, we knew it was one we'd want to try out—which is why we visited the MAC Pro studios in New York City so we could have senior artist Keri Blair demonstrate exactly how to recreate it on our associate photo editor, Sarah Balch. As expected, the result was pure magic and, luckily, the only sorcery you'll need is a steady hand and a few trusty blending brushes. "What's really unique about this look is that it's the more decadent side of beauty," Blair tells InStyle.com. "Sometimes we only focus on the eye or the lip, and what I love is that this look is an ode to everything that is beauty—the eyes are dramatic, the lips are bold and powerful, and it's against a beautifully sculpted canvas." Click the play button above to see how the look was created, and find step-by-step instructions from Blair below!

1. Blair began by setting a flawless finish using MAC's Face and Body Foundation ($27; maccosmetics.com), then touched up individual areas with the Pro Longwear Concealer ($19; maccosmetics.com). "To keep it true to Maleficent, go for a matte finish," she advises. "You don't have to go much lighter than your natural skin tone, but you're not adding bronzer." She carved out Sarah's cheekbones using the Maleficent Beauty Powder ($30; maccosmetics.com), blending the product with a large powder brush to create the illusion of a natural shadow.

2. She then moved on to the eyes, using MAC's Maleficent Palette ($44; maccosmetics.com) in conjunction with the Paint Pot in Groundwork ($20; maccosmetics.com) and the eye shadow in Vex ($15; maccosmetics.com). Blair created the dramatic shape by first layering Groundwork along the crease, and adding the Vex hue all over Sarah's lids. By blending the two brown hues from the Maleficent palette into the inner and outer crease, she built on the depth before using a touch of the black Carbon shadow. "When you're using a lot of matte eye shadows, break up the texture by using something that's light-reflective, or anything with a slight metallic or frosty finish, like the Vex shadow," she says. "It helps the matte colors blend a little easier, and adds some dimension."

3. Just before applying the skyscraper falsies, Blair swept MAC's Fluidline in Blacktrack ($16; maccosmetics.com) along Sarah's upper lash line, and buffed it out. "I wanted that definition without such a hard line," she says. After a few coats of mascara, she placed the Maleficent #36 lashes into place ($18; maccosmetics.com). "Squeeze out your lash adhesive as soon as you start doing makeup—even if you're not ready to apply them yet. The longer you let it sit out, the quicker the application will be as the air will cause the adhesive to get tacky," Blair says. "Take a flat mirror or hand mirror and place it flat on your vanity. Then, look down into it to apply your lashes, as opposed to looking directly in your standing mirror." Since you'll have to look down to apply your falsies in the hand mirror, you won't end up with glue in your natural lashes, and the process will be much quicker.

4. Last, but certainly not least, came Maleficent's trademark red lip. Blair traced the shape of Sarah's lips using the Maleficent Pro Longwear Lip Pencil ($22; maccosmetics.com), filled them in using the same product, and layered the lipstick in True Love's Kiss ($18; maccosmetics.com) on top. "By using the liner as a base, you have a great stain that's not going to go anywhere," Blair says. A touch of the Pro Longwear Lipglass in Anthurium ($22; maccosmetics.com) formed a dramatic, patent-leather shine.

