Get the Look: Recreate Cameron Diaz's Beachy Waves from Our May Cover!

Have you been coveting the effortless beachy wave Cameron Diaz worked on our May cover? Us, too! Since we were so eager to try out the effect, which looks gorgeous against polished and casual ensembles alike, we just had to bring celebrity hairstylist Ben Skervin to the InStyle offices so he could demonstrate exactly how he created the look on Diaz. With our Senior Fashion News Editor Kim Peiffer as his model, Skervin began with wet hair and a dollop of Vidal Sassoon Boost and Lift Foaming Mousse ($5; drugstore.com) to set the texture of the soft, touchable curls.

Courtesy

"The inspiration behind Cameron's look was a very loose, tousled wave—a little bit beachy," he says. "It isn't too done and it's a bit carefree. For me, it was all about finding the right texture and that mix of being done, but a little bit undone." Once her hair was completely dry, he began winding individual sections around a medium-barrel curling iron, then blasted her strands with the Vidal Sassoon ColorFinity Dry Shampoo for Blondes ($5; drugstore.com). Get the full breakdown by watching the video above! And then see how you'd look in Cameron Diaz's cover hairstyle in our Hollywood Makeover Tool!

Pick up the May issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download today.