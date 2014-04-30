Get the Look: Recreate Cameron Diaz's Beachy Waves from Our May Cover!

Marianne Mychaskiw
Apr 30, 2014 @ 5:30 pm

Have you been coveting the effortless beachy wave Cameron Diaz worked on our May cover?  Us, too! Since we were so eager to try out the effect, which looks gorgeous against polished and casual ensembles alike, we just had to bring celebrity hairstylist Ben Skervin to the InStyle offices so he could demonstrate exactly how he created the look on Diaz. With our Senior Fashion News Editor Kim Peiffer as his model, Skervin began with wet hair and a dollop of Vidal Sassoon Boost and Lift Foaming Mousse ($5; drugstore.com) to set the texture of the soft, touchable curls.

"The inspiration behind Cameron's look was a very loose, tousled wave—a little bit beachy," he says. "It isn't too done and it's a bit carefree. For me, it was all about finding the right texture and that mix of being done, but a little bit undone." Once her hair was completely dry, he began winding individual sections around a medium-barrel curling iron, then blasted her strands with the Vidal Sassoon ColorFinity Dry Shampoo for Blondes ($5; drugstore.com). Get the full breakdown by watching the video above! And then see how you'd look in Cameron Diaz's cover hairstyle in our Hollywood Makeover Tool!

[MUSIC] Hi, I'm Vince Gervin. And I'm here today, instyle.com. To recreate the cover look that I did on Cameron Diaz when we were in [UNKNOWN]. Basically, what I'm gonna do first is wet the hair down, and get it ready for blow drying. For those of you at home, I'm sure you just got out of the shower, so your hair will be wet anyways. Okay, now once it is wet, I'm gonna add, some Vidal Sassoon mousse, extra foaming mousse. Just helps, it's really light, but it helps to give a really nice texture to the hair. A bit of extra volume to when you're blow drying. The great thing about this so light. You can add and layer as much as you need to. Don't be to scared to use quite a bit. [MUSIC] Okay, so using a medium sized round brush. I'm just going to start taking sections and blow drying the hair straight. The inspiration behind Cameron's look was kind of like, very like loose [INAUDIBLE] way. A little bit beachy, just kind of like a rich women who has this amazing life style, but isn't to done and is carefree. So for me it was all about, quite like texture and that makes it being done a little bit under. So whenever I'm blow drying a fringe, I always blow dry in the opposite direction. I actually want it falling, just helps you have a little bit root left in there. So what I'm going to do is I'm just going to show you how to do that now. [MUSIC] [NOISE] Once her hair's dry, I always like just to use my hands and put the hair dryer on a low speed and just go through, and just give a little bit of root lift with your hands freestyle. [NOISE] Now I'm gonna curl the hair, which is actually more of just a loose wave than a curl. I'm gonna use a medium size curling iron. First of all, I'm gonna take a little bit of Vidal Sassoon from [UNKNOWN] Colorfinity spray. Spray a little bit on the section. You just want to create a soft wave. You take the curling iron, then you wrap it around in a spiral motion down the curling iron. I always like to leave the ends out a little bit. You just continue and waving the hair throughout the whole head. And then in the front, what you do is slightly cheat this forward a little bit. And also, cuz I want you to keep it a little bit straighter. I'm only just going to curl actually the very end of this part. [MUSIC] [INAUDIBLE] I'm going to use one of the favourite products I love. It's a dry shampoo and it's Vidal Sassoon Colorfinity dry shampoo for blonde What I've done is just help to give the hair a little bit more guts, and just deconstruct the hair a little bit too. [MUSIC] So here we have our cover girl Cameron Diaz, loose, beachy waves. [MUSIC]

