Rebel Wilson Talks About Picking a Good Kisser Among Hundreds of How to Be Single Extras

Even celebrities have to deal with hard days at work, but they still sound pretty good to us. Rebel Wilson spoke with Seth Meyers on his show on Monday about a day she found somewhat difficult on the set of How to Be Single, which hits theaters this Friday, Feb. 12.

In one scene at a club, her character Robin, whom Wilson describes as a "functioning alcoholic," has to kiss the men on the dance floor. The director told her she needed to pick from the hundreds of extras to kiss. "And I was like, 'Sure!' But I was like, 'Which one?'"

"Cause there's 300," Meyers chimed in.

She explained that the assistant director came out and instructed those who didn't want to kiss Rebel Wilson to go to the other side of the room. "Only a few went," she said. "OK, that's good," said Meyers. But she said it was uncomfortable to parade around the available men and clearly assess which ones she thought would make good kissers. However, the one she ended up choosing was quite grateful. The extra told her after the shoot, "I just wanted you to know, Rebel, that you choosing me out of all those guys made my life." Awww!

In the interview, we also learned that Wilson, who works at a law firm in the film, earned her law degree in real life back in Australia. "I've never practiced, like defended any real criminals, but I feel like it could be really funny if I did," she said. Meyers agreed that he would hire her if he ever needed a defense lawyer who was also super funny.

Watch Wilson talk more about kissing extras in the video above.