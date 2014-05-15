Real-Time Fashion: Spice Up Your Look with a Pop of Orange

Make your wardrobe standout with this season's biggest color trend—orange! Appearing on multiple runways, including Narciso Rodriguez, Hermes, Christian Dior, and Carolina Herrera, the vibrant hue can add that extra pop to an ensemble. "There are certain colors that feel incredibly fresh for summer, and orange is one of those," says Dana Avidan-Cohn, InStyle senior market editor/digital correspondent. "It's a very bright orange that's on the spring runways."

For the right color combination, Avidan-Cohn suggests pairing orange with modern neutrals for a sophisticated yet fun take on the trend. "You can look for textures in your neutrals, which is a nice complement to a solid piece in the orange," Avidan-Cohn says. It's all about toning down the bold shade.

Finding the right shape and outfit add-ons is important to perfecting your orange looks, even making the color suitable for work. "You definitely can wear orange to the office as long as you pick a silhouette that feels office appropriate." Watch the video above for more of Avidan-Cohn’s styling tips and head over to 20th.instyle.com to shop the trend, from a textured midi skirt ($90; topshop.com) to a pair of bold leather sandals ($85; asos.com).

Want Avidan-Cohn’s looks from the video for yourself? Check out the fashion credits for each of her outfits below!

