Real-Time Fashion: Pleats, Please! Go Flirty With a Swingy Skirt

The usually preppy schoolgirl style—pleated skirts—have undergone a sophisticated makeover for spring. Making an appearance on a slew of runways, including Victoria Beckham, Christopher Kane, Proenza Schouler, and Calvin Klein, the updated sweet-meets-edgy version comes in all shapes and sizes, from mini and midi skirts to box and accordion pleats, embracing spring trends like cutouts and florals. "Pleated skirts dominated the spring runway," says Dana Avidan-Cohn, InStyle senior market editor/digital correspondent. "They were everywhere, and they were coming in every hem length."

To pull off the look Avidan-Cohn advises to look for tops and accessories with a little bit of romance to make your ensemble approachable yet flirty. "There's something ultra-famenine about a full-pleated skirt," Avidan-Cohn says. "It has so much movement and it feels just incredibly girly when you put it on."

Try finding a pleated skirt in an unexpected fabric like denim, that is very suitable for the weekend. "If you're going to go for a bold solid pleat, scale back and make everything a little more neutral." Watch the video above for more of Avidan-Cohn’s styling tips and head over to 20th.instyle.com to shop the trend, from a pleated above-the-knee skirt ($325; rebeccataylor.com) to mint soft pleat shorts ($64; topshop.com).

Want Avidan-Cohn’s looks from the video for yourself? Check out the fashion credits for each of her outfits below!

