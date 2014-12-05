Real-Time Fashion: Dressing for the Holidays

Rita Kokshanian
Dec 04, 2014 @ 7:32 pm

The holidays are here, which means it's time to up the ante when it comes to your wardrobe. "The clothing you choose for the holiday season can really put you in that festive spirit," says Dana Avidan-Cohn, InStyle’s senior market editor and digital correspondent. Look for dressy fabrics like brocade, metallics, and embellishments when shopping for your holiday party ensembles.

"Other things you want to remember for the holidays, most importantly really, is that you want to feel comfortable and confident in the pieces that you choose," Avidan-Cohn points out. Watch the video above for more tips on what to wear for this festive season, plus head over to 20th.instyle.com to shop the looks (including a J. Crew gilded skirt and Sandro tuxedo jacket).

