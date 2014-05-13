Real-Time Fashion: Go Bold with Vibrant Hawaiian Print

Kelsey Glein
May 13, 2014 @ 6:15 pm

One of summer's most playful trends—Hawaiian Print—has been amped up with a new twist for summer: subtlety. Spotted on a slew of runways, including Michael KorsSuno, Marc Jacobs, and Marni, the classic and often-kitschy pattern was re-imagined in unexpected fabrics and subdued hues. "Hawaiian, tropical florals have become the most prominent print this season," says Dana Avidan-Cohn, InStyle senior market editor/digital correspondent. "On the runway, they were in these larger prints that read as a graphic and in a more subtle color palette."

To get you started, Avidan-Cohn names her favorite ways to wear the trend, including splattered across a high-waisted skirt or on a pastel-hued pair of denim jeans. "A high-waisted Hawaiian print skirt is a very unexpected piece for evening," Avidan-Cohn advises. "I think you'd be surprised at how dressy a print like this can feel."

The right silhouette and simple accessories are key to successfully getting the fresh Hawaiian look without looking like you came straight from the beach, but don't be afraid to keep things fun this season. "It feels very approachable and its not an overwhelming print," she says. Watch the video above for more of Avidan-Cohn's styling tips and head over to 20th.instyle.com to shop the trend, from palm-print canvas slip-on sneakers ($385; net-a-porter.com) to a printed floral tube dress ($50; zara.com).

Want Avidan-Cohn's looks from the video for yourself? Check out the fashion credits for each of her outfits below!

Look 1:Apiece Apart crop top; apieceapart.comJ. Crew skirt; jcrew.comPaige Novick cuff; paigenovick.comMiztique clutch; handbagfashion.com

Look 2:Zara dress; zara.comVince shoes; vince.comTimes Arrow clutch; times-arrow.comLe Specs sunglasses; zappos.com

Look 3:Claudie Pierlot shirt; claudiepierlot.comAmerican Eagle pants; ae.comVince sandal; saks.comWant Les Essentials clutch; wantessentiels.comHat Attack hat; hatattack.com

[MUSIC] Summer is just the most playful season for fashion. Hawaiian tropical florals have become the most prominent print this season. So on the runways, they were in these larger prints that read as a graphic. And in a more subtle color palette. A high-waisted Hawaiian print. Skirt is a very unexpected piece for evening. I think that you'd be surprised at how dressy a print like this can feel when you have it in the right silhouette and you choose the right accessories. It's nice to stick to something that has darker colors like burgundy, and navy, and cream. And if it's a shorter dress, it's really nice to wear a just simple espadrille. [MUSIC] I never thought that I could put on a tropical pair of denim and feel comfortable in them. But because these are so subtle, it feels [MUSIC] Very approachable, and it's not an overwhelming print. And then keep your accessories simple, playful, and you're set to go. Summer should be about fun. Summer is fun. It's the time to take a little bit more risks, show a bit more skin, and just have a little bit more fun with it. [MUSIC]

