Real-Time Fashion: Go Bold with Vibrant Hawaiian Print

One of summer's most playful trends—Hawaiian Print—has been amped up with a new twist for summer: subtlety. Spotted on a slew of runways, including Michael Kors, Suno, Marc Jacobs, and Marni, the classic and often-kitschy pattern was re-imagined in unexpected fabrics and subdued hues. "Hawaiian, tropical florals have become the most prominent print this season," says Dana Avidan-Cohn, InStyle senior market editor/digital correspondent. "On the runway, they were in these larger prints that read as a graphic and in a more subtle color palette."

To get you started, Avidan-Cohn names her favorite ways to wear the trend, including splattered across a high-waisted skirt or on a pastel-hued pair of denim jeans. "A high-waisted Hawaiian print skirt is a very unexpected piece for evening," Avidan-Cohn advises. "I think you'd be surprised at how dressy a print like this can feel."

The right silhouette and simple accessories are key to successfully getting the fresh Hawaiian look without looking like you came straight from the beach, but don't be afraid to keep things fun this season. "It feels very approachable and its not an overwhelming print," she says. Watch the video above for more of Avidan-Cohn's styling tips and head over to 20th.instyle.com to shop the trend, from palm-print canvas slip-on sneakers ($385; net-a-porter.com) to a printed floral tube dress ($50; zara.com).

Want Avidan-Cohn's looks from the video for yourself? Check out the fashion credits for each of her outfits below!

Look 1:Apiece Apart crop top; apieceapart.comJ. Crew skirt; jcrew.comPaige Novick cuff; paigenovick.comMiztique clutch; handbagfashion.com

Look 2:Zara dress; zara.comVince shoes; vince.comTimes Arrow clutch; times-arrow.comLe Specs sunglasses; zappos.com

Look 3:Claudie Pierlot shirt; claudiepierlot.comAmerican Eagle pants; ae.comVince sandal; saks.comWant Les Essentials clutch; wantessentiels.comHat Attack hat; hatattack.com

