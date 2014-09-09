Real-Time Fashion: Emerald City

When you're looking to add a pop of color to your wardrobe this fall, go for emerald. Derek Lam, Alberta Ferretti, and DSquared2 all showed pieces in this standout color on their fall 2014 runways. Dana Avidan-Cohn, InStyle’s senior market editor/digital correspondent, suggests treating this shade of green as a base for mixing with your neutrals. "Even though it's a bold color, it's deep and it's sort of muted, so treat them as a base color as you would navy and burgundy. You can sort of just mix them in with your creams and bone and ivory," she says.

Watch the video above for tips on exactly how to style the color. Plus, head over to 20th.instyle.com to shop out the look (including a Joseph paneled mini skirt and Thierry Lasry Joyridy cat-eye sunglasses).