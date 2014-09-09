Real-Time Fashion: Emerald City

When you're looking to add a pop of color to your wardrobe this fall, go for emerald. Derek Lam, Alberta Ferretti, and DSquared2 all showed pieces in this standout color on their fall 2014 runways. Dana Avidan-Cohn, InStyle’s senior market editor/digital correspondent, suggests treating this shade of green as a base for mixing with your neutrals. "Even though it's a bold color, it's deep and it's sort of muted, so treat them as a base color as you would navy and burgundy. You can sort of just mix them in with your creams and bone and ivory," she says.

Watch the video above for tips on exactly how to style the color. Plus, head over to 20th.instyle.com to shop out the look (including a Joseph paneled mini skirt and Thierry Lasry Joyridy cat-eye sunglasses).

[MUSIC] One of the most prominent colors on the fall runway had to be the color green. And it was coming in at all shades from hunter green to army green to rich emerald. When you're wearing green you want that color to really pop, so pick one item and make that your statement. Piece. Invest in a rich green coat or something in an evening fabric that you can wear out to dinner at night. Even with a bold color, it's deep and it's sort of muted. So if you treat them as a base color, like you would navy or burgundy, you can sort of just mix them in with your cremes and bone and ivory. I think the way to make this color work is to find a beautiful cut. It's going to be all about the shape. It's just going to elevate the piece and allow the color to really stand out and make it look very new for the season. One of the most effortless pairings for accessories with the color green is metallic. Silver, gold, even copper looks great with this hue green. Celebrities have been wearing tons of green especially in emerald. Take your cues from the celebrities on the red carpet. Let the colors of the clothes speak for itself and be the focus.

