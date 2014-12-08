Real-Time Fashion: All About Accessories

If you're looking to add a bit of glitz and glam to your outfit this season, start with the finishing touches. "Accessories are the key to keeping your look for this season feeling current and stylish," says Dana Avidan-Cohn, InStyle's senior market editor/digital correspondent. "With the right accessories you can change the look of a simple dress and reinvent separates from day to evening."

PHOTOS: The Best Gifts for the Fashion Addict in Your Life

Avidan-Cohn's favorite accessories for the season? A playful shoe, mismatched earrings, and a structured bag. Watch the video above to get her expert tips, plus head over to 20th.instyle.com to shop out the looks (including Sophia Webster for J. Crew pumps and a Giles & Brother collar).

RELATED: Real-Time Fashion: Dressing For the Holidays