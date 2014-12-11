Real-Time Fashion: Give Your ’Do the Old Hollywood Treatment with S-Waves

When it comes to your holiday party hairstyle this year, leave the flat iron at home. "Classic, Old Hollywood-esque waves are the perfect holiday hairstyle," says Kahlana Barfield, InStyle's fashion and beauty editor at large. "They're soft, romantic, and timeless." And before you can say that your hair isn't long enough for this look, think again: Barfield points out that it works on both long and shoulder-length hairstyles.

Watch the video above for Barfield's expert tips on exactly how to achieve this surprisingly easy style, plus head over to 20th.instyle.com to shop out the right tools for the job (including a Drybar curling iron and Moraccanoil brush).

RELATED: Real-Time Fashion: Dressing For the Holidays