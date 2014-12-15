Real-Time Fashion: Try This Bold Beauty Look for the Holidays

If you thought Christmas and New Year's Eve parties were the times to play it safe when it comes to makeup, think again. On the contrary, you should use these festive holidays as an opportunity to experiment. "We've always been told never to pair a strong eye with a bold lip but the holiday season is the perfect time to really play with this look," says Kahlana Barfield, InStyle’s beauty and fashion editor at large.

Keira Knightley and Cara Delevingne have both been spotted glamming it up on the red carpet with a smokey eye and bright red lip, and the result is sheer perfection. Watch the video above for Barfield's expert tips on how to perfect this bold beauty look, plus head over 20th.instyle.com to shop out the products to do it yourself at home (including a Nars dragon girl lip pencil and a MAC eye kohl pencil).

