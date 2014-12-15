Real-Time Fashion: Try This Bold Beauty Look for the Holidays

Rita Kokshanian
Dec 15, 2014 @ 2:30 pm

If you thought Christmas and New Year's Eve parties were the times to play it safe when it comes to makeup, think again. On the contrary, you should use these festive holidays as an opportunity to experiment. "We've always been told never to pair a strong eye with a bold lip but the holiday season is the perfect time to really play with this look," says Kahlana Barfield, InStyle’s beauty and fashion editor at large.

Keira Knightley and Cara Delevingne have both been spotted glamming it up on the red carpet with a smokey eye and bright red lip, and the result is sheer perfection. Watch the video above for Barfield's expert tips on how to perfect this bold beauty look, plus head over 20th.instyle.com to shop out the products to do it yourself at home (including a Nars dragon girl lip pencil and a MAC eye kohl pencil).

We've always been told never to pair a strong guy with a bold look but the holiday season is the perfect time to really play with this look. Celebrities love this look, especially for glam red carpet occasions. People often think that a smoky eye has to be done with black eye shadow but you can do something really unexpected like a shimmery grey or a beautiful bronze or gold. Always start your smokey eye with your liner inside and around the rim of the eye and build from there. You'd be surprised how much more intense the eye looks just from lining the water line. And you'll end up having a lighter touch with the shadows. Since the red lip is so bold and vibrant, you want to make sure your smokey eye is well blended so there are no harsh lines. I always think that a matte red lip looks most modern but you could also go with a satiny, creamy texture if you like a little bit more shine. Just try to avoid gloss because it can overwhelm the look. For a precise line run your foundation around the edge of your mouth once the red lip is complete. This will ensure clean skin and a lip that pops. The effect is gorgeous and holiday party ready [MUSIC]

