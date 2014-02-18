Real-Time Fashion: Purrfect Cat-Eye Sunglasses

It's back to the classics for us. The sunglasses of the moment are the cat-eye, as seen on the spring 2014 runways of Honor, Prabal Gurung, and Peter Som. In honor of InStyle's 20th anniversary, we roped in Dana Avidan-Cohn, InStyle senior market editor/digital correspondent, to give us a clue on how to pull of the iconic shape.

"No cat-eye is the same, you can go for something that is really unexpected, like a laser-cut detail on the frame, or you can go for a really bold color if you're feeling daring," Avidan-Cohn states. "I tend to like colors that are more subdued: greens, Bordeaux—really simple deep jeweled tones work really well against a lot of different skin tones. I also like a tortoiseshell; it's a color a lot of women will want to wear anyway, so why not just take a risk and wear a cat-eye?"

Watch the video above for more smart shopping tips and styling advice. Eying one of the shades from the clip? Shop them here:1) Laser-cut filigree: Karen Walker, $349; karenwalker.com2) Gradient in green: Oliver Peoples, $340; oliverpeoples.com3) Plastic tortoiseshell: KamaliKulture, $98; kamalikulture.com

Tune in to other real-time fashion videos and be a part of our year-long birthday celebration on 20th.instyle.com.

[MUSIC] The sunglass of choice, hands down, would be the cat-eye. It is the most classic shape. When I put on a pair of cat-eye sunglasses, I feel like I'm channeling Grace Kelly from the 50's and 60's. It's just very glamorous. You know I think that's why women go back to the style again and again, decade after decade. There's something so iconic about this shape. So no cat eye is the same, you can go for something that is really unexpected like a laser cut detail on the frame. You can go for a really bold color if you're feeling daring. I tend to like colors that are a little more subdued. greens, bordeauxs, really simple deep jewel tones I feel like work very well against a lot of different skin tones. I also really like a tortoise shell. That's a, a color way that a lot of women wanna wear anyway so why not just take a risk and wear a cat eye? When you're picking clothes to wear with a cat eye anything classic is gonna go because it's a classic style. The slouchy pair of jeans. An easy sweater. The cat-eye is the dramatic part. It's almost like, instead of doing a dramatic thing with your eye makeup, you're just putting on a sunglass. I also really love that because it's such an elongated shape, it works for so many different faces. I think women would be really surprised if they tried on cat-eye, if they haven't already, how incredibly flattering it is. And when you put on this silhouette over any other, I feel like you're instantly elevating the look and you just look so much more cool and polished. [MUSIC]

