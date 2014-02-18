Real-Time Fashion: Purrfect Cat-Eye Sunglasses

It's back to the classics for us. The sunglasses of the moment are the cat-eye, as seen on the spring 2014 runways of Honor, Prabal Gurung, and Peter Som. In honor of InStyle's 20th anniversary, we roped in Dana Avidan-Cohn, InStyle senior market editor/digital correspondent, to give us a clue on how to pull of the iconic shape.

"No cat-eye is the same, you can go for something that is really unexpected, like a laser-cut detail on the frame, or you can go for a really bold color if you're feeling daring," Avidan-Cohn states. "I tend to like colors that are more subdued: greens, Bordeaux—really simple deep jeweled tones work really well against a lot of different skin tones. I also like a tortoiseshell; it's a color a lot of women will want to wear anyway, so why not just take a risk and wear a cat-eye?"

Watch the video above for more smart shopping tips and styling advice. Eying one of the shades from the clip? Shop them here:1) Laser-cut filigree: Karen Walker, $349; karenwalker.com2) Gradient in green: Oliver Peoples, $340; oliverpeoples.com3) Plastic tortoiseshell: KamaliKulture, $98; kamalikulture.com

