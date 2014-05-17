Real-Time Fashion: How to Get Effortless Beachy Waves

Nothing screams summer like loose, beachy waves. The breezy, warm-weather hairstyle has appeared on the runway for years, adding a textural contrast to the feminine and sophisticated aesthetics of designers like Alexander Wang, Thakoon, and Diane von Furstenberg. “They’re low maintenance," InStyle Beauty Director Kahlana Barfield says on why she loves the look. “It looks really easy and effortless, and not too overdone.”

But how does one score the sexy, lived-in style stars like Gisele Bundchen and Kate Hudson have perfected? According to Barfield, it’s all about your hair type and of course, a few mists of texturizing spray for that coveted tousled appearance. If you have fine hair, for example, it’s quite simple. “You can wash your hair, let it air dry and put a little beach spray,” she says.

Watch the above video to get the rest of her must-know tips, then shop the wave-enhancing products you'll need to nail the trend, including Bumble and Bumble Surf Spray ($26; sephora.com) and Oribe Apres Beach Wave and Shine Spray ($39; barneys.com).

Check out the hottest wavy hairstyles for summer—and pro tips on how to get them—in our gallery!

To be a part of InStyle's yearlong celebration, visit 20th.instyle.com for all things 20.