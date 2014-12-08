Watch: Rashida Jones Reflects on Her Rise to Fame and What's Next for Her

Rashida Jones is the latest creative to sit down for Entertainment Weekly's Lightbulb videos, a new series that examines what makes some of today's leaders in the creative fields tick.
RELATED: Tavi Gevinson Dishes on Her Dream Interview and What Inspires Her Now
Despite her many memorable (and high profile) TV roles, including Ann on Parks and Recreation, Jones's rise to Tinseltown stardom didn't come easily. The actress admits that after many failed attempts to land a role, she almost gave up on the profession before getting her big break alongside Steve Carell and John Krasinski on The Office. Since then, Jones has added producer and writer to her ever-growing resume, fully cementing herself as a mainstay on TV and in film. Watch the full video above to learn more about her career path and what's next for the lovable actress. Plus, head to ew.com to check out the full Lightbulb Video series!
RELATED: Rashida Jones Spills How She Survives #NYFW: "A Sense of Humor"