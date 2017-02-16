Ralph Lauren Had 100,000 Orchids at His Fashion Show

After a week straight of fashion shows, you’d think we had seen it all. And then the InStyle team walked into the Ralph Lauren mansion on Madison Avenue last night. You could smell the show from a block away, and for good reason: there were approximately 100,000 orchids, 300 air plans, and a plethora of vines and moss adorning the walls of what is typically the brand’s flagship store.

The setting was extraordinary, and the clothes weren’t bad either (wink, wink).

Here, Ralph Lauren shows us exactly what it took to pull off their elaborate décor.