Rachel Zoe's New Collection: Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Video!

Rachel Zoe’s new pre-fall collection just landed in stores, and the celebrity stylist-turned-designer gave InStyle.com an exclusive behind-the-scenes peek at her lookbook photo shoot! “This collection leans towards more toward the ‘60s, and I think that’s what makes it a little different than my previous collections,” Zoe said of the inspiration behind this season’s lineup, which includes maxi skirts, leather jackets, and mod shifts in sequin stripes, black and white croc print, and watercolor printed florals. “It’s really about a girl who loves fashion but really never has the time to try that hard,” she explained. “So she can buy a great little dress and wear it five ways. I really think it’s about diversity in each piece.” Watch the video above—look out for a Skyler Morrison Berman cameo around 1:15—and pick up the new collection in stores now at Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Saks, and shopbop.com.

Plus, see our favorite shoes from Rachel's new collection.

