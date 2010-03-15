Rachel Zoe: 60 Seconds of Style

Take a look inside the celebrity stylist's jewelry box and find out which piece is her favorite!

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Hi. I'm Rachel Zoe and welcome to my InStyle photo shoot. My jewelry collection for QVC is definitely inspired by my many, many years of collecting vintage and new costume and jewelry. As hard as I try to go outside of my comfort zone, I inevitably end up in seventies glamor. Caftans, big jewelry, over the top laid back glamor. [LAUGH] which I know contradicts itself, but I contradict myself every day. So why not in my style? My favorite piece of jewelry would have to be my engagement ring, because I've been wearing it for fifteen years. And I don't ever not wear it, and I get to look at my husband every day on my hand. [MUSIC]

