Rachel Bilson: Making a Difference in Africa

Follow the actress's travels to Botswana and South Africa.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] I came to Africa on behalf of In Style, as a correspondent to check out the diamond industry, and see how it has influenced and affected the region that they're in. [MUSIC] I had the opportunity to visit Swalu, and they had these really amazing things going on, like the cheetah conservation, which, there may be only 2000 left in the world. I visited the mine. It was a huge pit, which was surprising to me. I went to Swanning mine hospital, which is fully funded by Deb Swano, which is a partnership between De Beers and the Botswanan government. I went to Acacia Primary School. Children of my employees can go to this school for free. At the feeding scheme, I helped distribute food to the mothers and their children. I was fortunate enough to meet a couple of the students supported by the Diamond Powerman fund. I was very impressed with them, and I wouldn't be surprised if they changed the world, or at least Africa, some day.

