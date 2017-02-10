Bow Down: Here's What Queen Latifah Would Do if She Were Really Royal

Olivia Bahou
Feb 10, 2017 @ 9:00 am

We know, we know, Queen Latifah is already a royal in her own right. But imagine if this diva had all the powers of an actual monarch? Yeah, now we're talking.

InStyle asked Latifah to set the scene in her imaginary kingdom, and her responses were epic. Her ladies-in-waiting? Beyoncé and RuPaul. Her opulent palace? Designed by Lenny Kravitz himself. And the first national holiday that she would decree? "National Mac and Cheese Day."

"On this day, macaroni and cheese would be spread all throughout the kingdom, and oddly enough, no one would gain a pound. I really want that to happen," she says.

We couldn’t agree more. Watch the hilarious video up top and you'll catch yourself wishing that Latifah really does have a kingdom over which she can reign. Hey, Prince Charles: Any chance you'd make an exception in the line of succession?

Hey this is Queen Latifah and this is what I would do if I were queen for a day. [MUSIC] The first person I would knight would be the little boy who cried when he found out Obama couldn't be president anymore. [MUSIC] My ladies in waiting would be Beyonce and RuPaul. And my buddies my real life ladies in waiting cause we are going to have some fun. My palace would be amazing. Lenny Kravitz would design it so it would be chic and sexy with rich materials and great fragrance. The type of palace you want to have sex in. [MUSIC] My stylist Tim would design my crown. I needed my bad boy [INAUDIBLE]. [MUSIC] A queen doesn't shop at the store. And I'll probably just put on some sneakers and jeans. I likes my jeans. National holiday would be. National mac and cheese day. On this day, macaroni and cheese was spread all throughout the kingdom, and oddly enough, no one would gain a pound. I really want that to happen,

