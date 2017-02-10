Bow Down: Here's What Queen Latifah Would Do if She Were Really Royal

We know, we know, Queen Latifah is already a royal in her own right. But imagine if this diva had all the powers of an actual monarch? Yeah, now we're talking.

InStyle asked Latifah to set the scene in her imaginary kingdom, and her responses were epic. Her ladies-in-waiting? Beyoncé and RuPaul. Her opulent palace? Designed by Lenny Kravitz himself. And the first national holiday that she would decree? "National Mac and Cheese Day."

"On this day, macaroni and cheese would be spread all throughout the kingdom, and oddly enough, no one would gain a pound. I really want that to happen," she says.

We couldn’t agree more. Watch the hilarious video up top and you'll catch yourself wishing that Latifah really does have a kingdom over which she can reign. Hey, Prince Charles: Any chance you'd make an exception in the line of succession?