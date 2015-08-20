Queen Latifah Did Her First Nude Scene, and This Is Why She Loved It

Queen Latifah’s portrayal of blues singer Bessie Smith in Bessie has earned her an Emmy nomination, and when the actress appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Wednesday she told the host that filming the movie’s nude scene was the easiest part of the whole production.

“I would crack jokes with the director sometimes,” Latifah said. “Because she had this image on the wall of what she wanted the scene to look like, and so I’d come into the office to rehearse or discuss something and I’d say, 'You sure you still want to do that?' But I was just messing with her."

In fact, it turns out that Latifah prefers being in the buff. “My friends call me naked girl,” she said. “I don’t need clothes. I’m just one of those people that when you come home you just take everything off.”

It’s a habit she developed at an early age. “I loved having my shirt off as a kid,” she said. “I would have no clothes on and like, one of my father’s hats. It was my look!” Click the video above to watch the full interview.

