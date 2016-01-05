Queen Helena and Prudence Have a Heart-to-Heart on The Royals—Watch a Sneak Peek

The Royals are here to stay! Earlier today, E!'s drama about the most scandal-loving fictional monarchy in history was renewed for a third season. And what better way to celebrate the reign of the royal family than with a sneak peek from this Sunday’s all-new episode?

In this exclusive clip from the show’s Jan. 10 episode, Elizabeth Hurley's Queen Helena visits Prudence (played by Poppy Corby-Tuech), the former palace maid who’s pregnant with the baby of King Cyrus (Jake Maskall). After a shocking twist in last week’s episode revealed that Cyrus and Prudence are engaged to be married, Helena is determined to keep her spot on the throne. But it turns out that there just might be more to her desire to hold onto her title than we thought.

In what’s either a well-rehearsed act or a surprisingly honest and raw moment for Helena, she appeals to Prudence not as the queen, but as a mother. And her warnings are shockingly valid. As Helena points out, she lost her firstborn son because she couldn’t protect him from the darkness that comes with the monarchy’s power. Not to mention, with Cyrus as the “greatest influencer” in Prudence’s son’s life, does he really have any shot at a normal upbringing?

Press play on the above clip to see what happens when the queen gets real with Prudence, and find out the (familiar) name of the next heir to the throne.

The Royals airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on E!