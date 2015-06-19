The Right Way to Eat Sushi

Jun 19, 2015 @ 2:45 pm

Hey, you. The one with the chopsticks, mixing wasabi into your soy sauce.

You're doing it all wrong.

Watch the quick tutorial above on how to eat sushi the right way.

Pure Wow presents, how to eat Sushi. One: Wasabi goes on the fish, not in the soy sauce. Two: Tip the piece on its side. [MUSIC]

