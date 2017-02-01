Puppy Bowl Puppies Visit InStyle and LOTS of Cuteness Ensued

It’s always an exciting day in the office when we have special guests come to visit, but Wednesday's guests may have been the cutest we’ve had yet.

Dixie and Donavan, two adorable lab mixes, traveled all the way from their kennels at the ASPCA to try and find homes. We chatted with animal advocate Jill Rappaport about the importance of adopting rescue dogs.

“They look at us like we could do no wrong,” Rappaport said of being a dog-owner. “It’s so wonderful to give back that love.”

Not only did Rappaport explain the positive effects of adopting from a rescue, but we also talked all things Puppy Bowl. Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl, airing on Super Bowl Sunday, features 78 rescue dogs that have come from all kinds of backgrounds.

“We get to hear the backstory of these puppies and how they really went on a rough road to get to the big game!” Jill explained.

Tune into Animal Planet this Sunday at 3 p.m. ET to see Team Fluff and Team Ruff compete in Puppy Bowl XIII, and in the meantime, take in all the sweet, cuddly puppy love your heart can handle in the video above.

Show Transcript

[BLANK_AUDIO] Hi everyone. I'm Rachel and I have some special guest here in the InStyle Offices. I'm here with Jill Rapaport and two puppible puppies. So, Jill tell me a little bit about These puppies and the puppyball in general it's coming up. Okay first of all, this is Dixie and you're holding Donovan. They are up for adoption from the wonderful ASPCA. So please everybody go to aspca.org if you even have a shot at getting one of these poor angels. And they didn't even quite make the cut these year for puppyball but they are MVPs in my opinion. And everyone else is most valuable players. And it's just such a great event. I know you've been a proud pet parent to a rescue. Yes. [LAUGH] You know how wonderful pup people is. For so many reasons. Not only is it an incredible mental massage, just, what, what? You're weighing in? [LAUGH] But it's the message behind it. Everyone of the puppies, I'm just sure we have 78. [UNKNOWN] rescues, up for adoption and most have homes now. But they really came from pretty horrific situations. And I host the Pup Close and Personal segments. So we get to hear the backstory of these puppies and how they really went on quite a rough road To get to the big game and it's just amazing and that is why puppy bowl is so special and this is puppy bowl 13, ra ra ra right? [LAUGH] So now there's team ruff and there's team fluff, right and it's It's on animal planet at 3PM Eastern Standard Time and 2PM is when the preshow began. The prepuppy show. Yes! So if you, on Superbowl Sunday, if you wanna get ready for the big football game. Its really the only way to go right? It's the only thing for life right? It's So fabulous, and they are just having so much fun out there. And just knowing where they came from, as adorable and as perfect as they look, to know that they made it to the big game, and they're gonna be in a wonderful loving home, that's what it's all about. That's what's so great about Puppy Bowl. And wonderful that the Animal Planet supports a really. Promotes rescue and adoption, because really, that's the most important message here. It is. It's amazing. Now how do these puppies get chosen? Or how do puppies from shelters find their way onto the Puppy Bowl? Well, we have rescues from all over the country, and It's not so easy to make it to the gridiron. But we try to literally go all over the country. We have all breeds, all types, all sizes. And literally, they come, and they play, and they romp. And I'll tell you, talk about my greatest day. When I am there, when we film and I am surrounded by 78 unbelievable adorable puppies I'm in heaven. It's a dream come true. It's just the greatest high, right? It really is. Now these two are still up for adoption Yes but I'm sure not for long, look at these faces. [LAUGH] And again they are at the wonderful ASPCA. And you know as wonderful as puppies are and we all love them I try to always encourage people to think about older dogs too Yes Because the seniors you know they often they're the last to get adopted. And they have so many wonderful years left. So as cute as you are somebody's gonna grab you up right away yes They are. [LAUGH] But please open your hearts and homes to older animals as well, and cats, or a kitty. Cats have a tough time and we have everything. We have every animal. So it's just a wonderful event. It's just so much fun for the whole family. So what would you say, can you think of a memory that really stands out from a Puppy Bowl? You don't- For you. Well, I'm just- The whole thing is a memory, I'm sure. The whole thing is a memory, and I'm just so honored to be hosting the back story, because I think when people hear what these animals have gone through, what these puppies have gone through, it's just got so much heart, you know? And I love that, and I, every time I'm there, it's one of my greatest days of the year, if not the greatest day. Just to be surrounded, and knowing You hear the stories and to meet the shelter people, the people that bring these animals, and are sitting there so proud to display and represent their shelter and knowing that they're going to find a wonderful home. As great as the game is, the real win-win is forever home. Yes, now, for people that do adopt, there's so much to think about when you're gonna adopt a new family member. I know I went through it. Well, first of all, only think about adopting. Yes. That's our number one message. That is absolutely. Have to adopt, only, right? [LAUGH] Yeah. So I know when I went through the process For my own dog it was long, there was so much to think about size, what type of dog, how to prepare. What do you think are some of the most important things to remember when you're starting at the very beginning you're like I want to bring a dog into my house. Well first of all if you're considering a puppy, God willing you'll have hopefully 12 to 16 years. So you really have to think about your lifestyle, your age, type of breed. And knowing that this is a commitment for a very long time, hopefully. Yes. We hope, it's the best thing in the world. And people I think get a little excited and they don't. Think out what the real process is. Especially when getting a puppy and any animal. Like you know, what so great about this year Puppy Bowl. We have the group embark that actually did DNA testing in all of our puppies. And people say. DNA testing. What do we need those for? [LAUGH] That's very important. Because what you find out is Mixed breeds. What types of breeds are in your puppy. And it can obviously educate you on health situations. Longevity. You will know big the dog is.>> Yes.>> Because a lot of people are like wait a minute.>> [LAUGH] .>> Like we were with somebody earlier today and I said, was that Puppy, that big three months ago. And they said she's grown twice the size.>> [LAUGH] .>> So you really have to know what type of breed what you're getting and make sure that your lifestyle can accommodate that animal. Because they are a part of our family.>> Absolutely.>> And you I always say it's not about the home, it's about the right home. And when you adopt, you wanna make sure it's forever. You don't wanna say this didn't work out because that's not fair to them. Exactly. So really do your homework and know what suits your lifestyle and take time in a quality reputable shelter. Especially like the one the one that the ASPCA They're gonna do their homework too, you're not just getting an animal so fast, they're going to really research- It's a tough process. It's a very, very intricate, and it should be, process so that they vet you out as much as you're vetting them out, do you see what I'm saying? Yeah, absolutely, and you know I always say too with mutts or mixed breeds, some people die for that perfect breed, but I think If you're getting a dog with multiple breeds in it you're getting the best qualities of all of those breeds all at once. Well who doesn't love mutts, I mean I love all breeds and mutts but mutts they say I've spoken to a lot of vets about this that they tend to have less health issues because they're A combination of so many and a lot of wonderful breeds are overbred so then you can't have more health issues. But you know as I also tell people that might not wanna rescue and adopt because they don't feel they can find a perfect breed of dog you know shelter or [UNKNOWN]. I say what are you looking for you? You know you had a specific breed. You can find you know Golden retriever, you know you can find a German Shepherd Rescue, American Bulldog Rescue. We have all of those rescue groups that's. Literally deal with those particular breeds. So they're really is no excuse not to adopt. It's very true. Right? [SOUND] So now- Aw, [INAUDIBLE]? [LAUGH] Let's say you successfully picked out your pet. You've been vetted. They picked you, you picked them, whatever the process. How do you prepare to bring your Dog home the first day. What do you think are some of the most important things for people to have prepared for your home? Well if specially if you have another animal, you'd wanna introduce them ahead a time. I know there's always a Conditioning process and they're getting used to process. I don't think there's ever been one and I'm the proud pet parent to five rescues. There's always an adjustment phase. So you wanna give them a chance and you don't wanna all of a sudden Bring home your new [INAUDIBLE] they're up on the bed and you're hugging them and the animal you have for the last three or five years is looking like, wait am I being replaced? You wanna make sure you give equal attention. And let the other animal know just like a child. When they get a new brother and sister like, we love you just as much this is a new sibling for you. And just make sure that your house is safe and that you're prepared To handle and that you know I always say for people a little older like myself you might want to veer towards older animals only because I'm saying it can be three and up. Personally I would rather have a couch potato than a puppy that who eats the couch so you know something, you wanna know that you're going to find the right animal that suit your lifestyle. If you don't have a backyard and you have to, if it's an active dog and you have to walk that dog five or six times a day You need to think about that if you live in New York city, on a 10 degree night, you know. I mean they're so many things people don't think about. They're just so into the moment and that can happen. Who doesn't look at one of these faces and think, I have to have you now. But there is research and home work and if your really. A responsible pet parent, you need to do your research and homework. Yes, now, we have some viewers on Facebook that are asking what kind of breed these two are. They look, to me, and again, we think lab mix. They're definitely black lab Was now most likely will get to about forty sixty You can now is tell by the paws I've been holding Yeah but has puppies have those big paws that they have yet to grow in to Yeah yeah yeah but I had a situations with Franz were they got. Dogs with the puppies you know the paws were pretty small and you should see them now [LAUGH] That's why that's embarked Yes You know the DNA testing because it really is very helpful to know you know Og absolutely what you're dealing with and then you can prepare right? Happy do you gonna get. Yes, she's such a kisser I love her. [LAUGH] And her brother is falling asleep. Are you awake there? And I have to say, as puppies go, she's getting a little bit more excited. Aren't they mellow and wonderful? Look at this, I mean they're so well-behaved. And I don't feel any Accidents yet, so I think we're doing okay! We are! Good thing we're both wearing black. But it's only been about 10 minutes, but you did good so far. Yeah. Hi, are you awake? I know, they're so cute, well they know. I'm sorry did I bore you? Something I said? Puppy Bowl, Puppy Bowl. [LAUGH] So if you wanna adopt these two, make sure you head over to ASPCA's website, and these two in particular are actually at the New York City Manhattan Center. Yes. So they're ready for homes. It looks like they're ready for homes. And I have to say, these two will probably be. Taken immediately, everyone that's watching now was probably thinking, how do I get one of them? Absolutely. But please, still go over to the ASPCA, and look what's waiting in the wonderful shelter there. There were so many beautiful wonderful animals waiting with wagging tails. For a forever home. So I so encourage people. And think about a little bit older. Even three years old and up. There's so much more life left. You know, you did it, too. Yeah, mine was three. Yes. So you know, and again, they have a harder time getting out but for all the wrong reasons. If people only knew what a joy Literally, mine were already house-broken. There's a lot of things to consider. As wonderful as the puppies are, it's more work, so. And they all come from different backgrounds. Some come from families. Yes. Some come from sadder backgrounds. And that's the thing people need to understand. I used to come across a lot of friends that would think, you know, shelter animal, damaged goods. What's wrong with it? Hey there's nothing wrong with them. They could end up in that shelter because they are on a diet,they've lost their job,they ran away. No faults of their own. And what I say could be from a waste minister winter to a shelter animal. You just don't know the situation a people need. To understand that they really are so special and they know when they've been rescued and they rescue you back. You know, we were talking about this before we start our rolling. Yeah. You said that your dog was your child, and the joy that she has brought to you, right? She is, and I live in New York and I work full time. And you make your schedule work for your dog. It's all about the animal. It's true. You get a walker, you make sure there's someone home for her or him. So it's really possible for a lot of different lifestyles to have dogs, and to make it work. It's a joy. It's amazing what you'll do for them, once you have them. [LAUGH] Well what about what they do for us? Exactly. You walk in, and you look like heck, right? [LAUGH] And you've had a really bad day. Do they ever look at you like, ew mom, your hair's a mess? Or [LAUGH] Sir, I hate that outfit you have on. They just look at us so lovingly. I remember one of the greatest gifts I got. It was a needlepoint pillow. It said be the person your dog thinks you are. Could we ever live up to that? That's perfection. It is. Because they look at us like we can do no wrong. And, you know, it's so wonderful just to give back that love. But what they give us And everyone I knew. I've had a few people like first time pet owners and they were like, my goodness. Now I know what you were saying all these years, the joy. So much joy. You can't put words on it. And I do think the rescue pets adoption, again because they have known. Us, you know, what it's like not to have the loving home whether it be for days, weeks, or months. There are a lot of lifers out there sadly that are in shelters forever. But when they do finally get the perfect loving home, they know it and there's a different aura and a connection. With that rescue pet, cuz they know you saved them. So if you out there watching want these two, go on over, look at their profile, find out more about them. And to see more amazing puppies up for adoption, make sure you check out Animal Planet on Super Bowl Sunday. Puppy Bowl, 3 PM. This Sunday, Puppy Bowl, 3 PM. Eastern. 2 PM eastern for the pre-show and if you're a cat person there's a kitten halftime show. There's something for everyone, so make sure you tune in and check it out. Yeah the kitten, it's so much fun, the halftime show it's adorable we have everything. And they're just proudly strutting their stuff and it's just the best day. You'll see, you'll be just smiles- [LAUGH] From ear to ear watching so it's so wonderful .>> Amazing. [SOUND] You gonna take one home? [BLANK_AUDIO]

