Puppy Bowl Puppies Visit InStyle and LOTS of Cuteness Ensued

It’s always an exciting day in the office when we have special guests come to visit, but Wednesday's guests may have been the cutest we’ve had yet.
Dixie and Donavan, two adorable lab mixes, traveled all the way from their kennels at the ASPCA to try and find homes. We chatted with animal advocate Jill Rappaport about the importance of adopting rescue dogs.
“They look at us like we could do no wrong,” Rappaport said of being a dog-owner. “It’s so wonderful to give back that love.”
Not only did Rappaport explain the positive effects of adopting from a rescue, but we also talked all things Puppy Bowl. Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl, airing on Super Bowl Sunday, features 78 rescue dogs that have come from all kinds of backgrounds.
“We get to hear the backstory of these puppies and how they really went on a rough road to get to the big game!” Jill explained.
Tune into Animal Planet this Sunday at 3 p.m. ET to see Team Fluff and Team Ruff compete in Puppy Bowl XIII, and in the meantime, take in all the sweet, cuddly puppy love your heart can handle in the video above.