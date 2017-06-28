PSA: Jenna Dewan Tatum Has Located The World's Sexiest Jumpsuit 

Damn, girl! Jenna Dewan Tatum is set to appear live on NBC's World of Dance in just about an hour. (Catch it at 10/9 c!) But, the busy star couldn't resist giving fans a sneak peek at her outfit for the evening. And frankly, we can totally see why.

While rushing out of her dressing room, Magic Mike's biggest fan stopped for a quick twirl in front of the camera. The photo showcased her head-to-toe lewk, and has us reassessing our Fourth of July style plans.

Wearing an asymmetric jumpsuit by Elisabetta Franchi, the dancer balanced in mirrored-gold patent sandals by Giuseppe Zanotti. The jumpsuit's cut-outs also showcased her amazingly toned figure.

TBH, we'd be jealous beyond repair if we didn't know that Tatum's workouts involve such serious work! The star recently told InStyle that she's basically a black belt in crunches—and it shows.

Though the stunner has been wearing her hair shoulder-length and lit up with warm shades of caramel, she opted for a different style tonight.

Channeling a '70s-era disco babe, Tatum wore her hair long, loose, and parted in the middle. She brushed tomato-red polish onto her fingers and toes, and a swipe of spicy red lipstick made her beauty look pop even more.

Take a peek for yourself—doesn't Tatum look like the girl who gets the party started at Studio 54?

#WorldofDance's duels continue TONIGHT at 10/9pm CT!! Are you ready?!? 😲🙀😮 A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on Jun 27, 2017 at 12:15pm PDT

The World of Dance judge is not the only celeb to embrace fruit-punch hues this summer. Gigi Hadid is addicted to her lemon-yellow Doc Martens, and Vanessa Hudgens turned out to a poolside bash in an electric-green kimono.