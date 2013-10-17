Project Runway Season 12 Finale Airs Tonight with Kerry Washington!

It's down to the final catwalk for Project Runway's remaining four contestants as season 12 comes to an end with tonight's finale. Joining the colorful panel of judges, which includes supermodel and host Heidi Klum, Tim Gunn, Nina Garcia and designer Zac Posen, is Scandal's very own Kerry Washington, who will be tonight's special guest judge. For the finale's last presentation, each contestant—Alexandria von Bromssen of California, Bradon McDonald of California, Justin LeBlanc of North Carolina and Dom Streater of Pennsylvania—is required to feature one look in their collection that is crafted entirely of unconventional materials. As always, tensions are running high as only one designer will go on to win the coveted prize package that includes $150,000 and a chance to design and sell an exclusive collection at Belk. Watch the clip above to get a sneak peek at the season finale and be sure to tune in tonight to see who will be named the winner of Project Runway's season 12 at 9/8c on Lifetime.

Plus, see season 10 winner, Dmitry Sholokhov’s collection for Lord & Taylor.

