Project Runway Season 12 Finale Airs Tonight with Kerry Washington!

Josephine Cusumano
Oct 17, 2013 @ 3:40 pm

It's down to the final catwalk for Project Runway's remaining four contestants as season 12 comes to an end with tonight's finale. Joining the colorful panel of judges, which includes supermodel and host Heidi Klum, Tim Gunn, Nina Garcia and designer Zac Posen, is Scandal's very own Kerry Washington, who will be tonight's special guest judge. For the finale's last presentation, each contestant—Alexandria von Bromssen of California, Bradon McDonald of California, Justin LeBlanc of North Carolina and Dom Streater of Pennsylvania—is required to feature one look in their collection that is crafted entirely of unconventional materials. As always, tensions are running high as only one designer will go on to win the coveted prize package that includes $150,000 and a chance to design and sell an exclusive collection at Belk. Watch the clip above to get a sneak peek at the season finale and be sure to tune in tonight to see who will be named the winner of Project Runway's season 12 at 9/8c on Lifetime.

Plus, see season 10 winner, Dmitry Sholokhov’s collection for Lord & Taylor.

MORE:• Michelle Lesniak Franklin Wins Project Runway Season 11• Project Runway All Stars Winner• Zac Posen Joins Project Runway

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Jasmine, are you ready? Designers, you have 30 minutes. Can everyone take their food and put it somewhere else? We need to all get into clothes. So, I've got five ready to get dressed. Yes. Caitlin. [MUSIC] Oh my god all those people are out there. Coffee, tea over there. Coffee, tea over there. The models have their food and coffee way too close to my clothes. Come on! Quick, quick, quick, quick, quick, quick. Oh dear, it's not just in one place. Now, it's here, here, and here. Oh, no. My model poured coffee down the front of the blue sharmu. Gown, how do you get coffee stains out of charmeuse, please help me. Can anybody help me. [MUSIC] I only have about five minutes to get the rest of my models into their looks, I am scared out of my mind. Tonight It's anyone's game. Every Every challenge has led to this moment. I sacrificed everything. I wanna win. I really don't know what we're gonna do here today. We have a very big decision to make. Wow. Don't miss the season finale of Project Runway. Tonight at nine on Lifetime.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!