Priyanka Chopra Is All About Accepting Her Own Flaws—Watch Why

The key to a breathtaking magazine editorial is found in a stellar crew, picturesque location, off-the-runway gowns, and perhaps most notably, a glowing model. Enter InStyle August 2016 cover girl Priyanka Chopra, who proved to be a photographer’s dream subject as she let her gregarious spirit shine for the camera.

“I literally just had to stand there and just be me. That’s what I love about this shoot, that it was just very effortless,” Chopra says in the behind-the-scenes video above, where she notes that a team of professionals made the shoot a piece of cake. Understandably so, the Quantico star and red carpet doyenne was enamored by the fashion on display, which included a velvet Fendi dress and a blush-toned Gucci number with feather-like embroidery, two options she immediately gravitated toward on set.

The perks of Hollywood don’t manage to sway the 33-year-old Indian actress far from her roots, though. For Chopra, remembering who she is inside is what keeps her grounded. “Being true to your own self is a very difficult thing to do,” she admits, moving on to explain how to block out societal expectations of beauty. “You have to be the best version of you, whatever that might be, and that’s a very individual journey,” she adds.

Thomas Whiteside

Watch the video above to hear Chopra open up about accepting her own flaws, and to read the full feature, pick up the August issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download Friday, July 7.