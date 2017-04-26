12 Times Prince William and Kate Middleton Engaged In PDA

While there’s no official rule against Prince William and Kate Middleton sharing public displays of affection, it isn’t often in their six years of marriage that we’ve see these two royals sharing a kiss in public, or even holding hands.

“The likely reasoning is more that while traveling on a tour, such as the India trip, technically the couple are working representatives of British Monarchy,” royal etiquette expert Myka Meier told People. “The couple are likely to show very little PDA, if any, to remain professional during their designated roles abroad.”

“Going to somewhere like the mausoleum is very much an official, straight-laced kind of event and you wouldn’t hold hands there if they’re there on an official visit,” royals writer Judy Wade told People. “Different types of occasions call for different types of behavior.”

Private moments, while rare, are not entirely impossible to find. We’ve rounded up 12 times the royal couple couldn’t help but steal a smooch or a sweet embrace on the world’s stage.

As we celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary on April 29, watch the video at top for a glimpse at the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s sweetest public displays of affection.