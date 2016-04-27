Prince Harry Shows Off His Killer Dance Moves on a Children's TV Show

Just when you thought Prince Harry couldn’t get any more swoon-worthy, the eligible royal showed off his dance moves on TV. The prince appeared on a special episode of British children’s show Sky Sports’s Game Changers, which was dedicated to the Invictus Games, and melted our hearts in the process.

Prince Harry, looking dapper in a black polo and blue chinos, played games with the kids and answered questions, including one from an inquiring young fan. “Are you ever going to be king,” he asked, to which Harry chucked in response. “You’ll be glad to know, probably not!” he said before jumping up to give the boy a high five.

Prince Harry and #Invictus competitors join the Sky Game Changers show at a primary school in Berkshire to film a special episode dedicated to the #InvictusGames2016 A photo posted by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Apr 27, 2016 at 8:03am PDT

Watch the video above to fall even more in love with the young royal. Hint: the prince busts a move around the 28-second mark.