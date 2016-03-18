Prince Harry Opens Up About Mom Princess Diana in Candid Good Morning America Interview

Now this is a side of Prince Harry we don't see very often. The 31-year-old royal recently sat down with Robin Roberts of Good Morning America for an interview, and he opened about his late mother, Princess Diana, like never before.

"We will do everything we can to make sure that she's never forgotten and carry on all the special gifts, as such, that she had and that she portrayed while she was alive," he said. "I hope that a lot of my mother's talents are shown in a lot of the work that I do."

In addition to the founding the Invictus Games, a paralympic-style sporting event where injured or sick armed services members and veterans compete, Prince Harry also founded Sentebale in 2006, a charity that helps orphans in Lesotho, South Africa. Princess Diana was very involved in charities that helped people living with HIV and AIDS, as well as children in need and the homeless.

"I hope she's looking down, you know, with tears in her eyes, being incredibly proud of what we've established, I suppose," Harry said. "I'm sure she's longing for me to have kids so she can be a grandmother again."

RELATED: Prince Harry Makes an Exciting Announcement About the Invictus Games

Harry also opened up about being the "fun uncle" to Prince George and Princess Charlotte, as well as his desire to have kids of his own one day. Watch the full interview above to get all the details, and have your tissues ready.