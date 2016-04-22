Kendall Jenner’s Daring Coachella Look Makes Our List of the 5 Fashion News Moments You Need to Know

Leave it to InStyle Fashion News Director Eric Wilson and Style Correspondent Dana Avidan Cohn to sift through the noise and deliver this week’s most unforgettable headlines in our new, must-watch video series, InStyle-Five.
The risqué bralette that Kendall Jenner chose to wear and sister Kylie Jenner’s multiple hair changes at Coachella didn't go unnoticed by the knowledgeable duo, and Valentino denim two-piece ensemble worn by Kiernan Shipka had its moment too. But don’t think the music festival's fashions and sounds were the only things worth discussing. In the video above, Avidan Cohn and Wilson also offer their takes on celebrity involvement in the 2016 presidential election, a shake-up at Calvin Klein, and even a little Star Wars-fueled fun enjoyed by royalty.
Watch the full video above and prepare to feel like a total insider, stat.