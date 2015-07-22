Prince George Turns 2 Years Old

Prince George celebrated his second birthday with a small party at his family's home in Norfolk.

[MUSIC] Prince George celebrated his second birthday July 22. In honor of the Royals' big day, Kensington Palace released a photo of him and his father, Prince William, taken at younger sister Princess Charlotte's christening earlier this month. It's been a big year for the royal tot. Most notably, he gained a little sister. Charlotte was born on May 2nd. Since then he's stolen the spotlight at quite a few royal events, including Charlotte's christening, and at Trooping the Colour in June, for Queen's Elizabeth's birthday. Where he showed off his superior waving skills. Celebrations for George's big day are expected to be a lot more low key than his first birthday, which was celebrated with the royal family at a party held in Kensington Palace. Instead, a small party is being held at Amner Hall in Norfolk. Where George and his family live. None of the extended royal family is expected to attend, but the Telegraph reported members of the Middleton family will be there. George's birthday was still celebrated in spectacular fashion in London, though. The Queen's guards Played Happy Birthday instead of its traditional tune at the changing of the guard outside Buckingham Palace. [MUSIC] And Westminster Abbey tweeted it would be ringing its bells in honor of George's birthday.

