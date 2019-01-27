Prince George Just Introduced Himself to a Stranger Using a Surprising Nickname

Whether he's having a complete meltdown (lip pout and all) or breaking into a fit of laughter during serious royal occasions, we can always count on Prince George to make us smile. And over the weekend, the five-year-old did not disappoint.

According to The Sun, Prince George decided to give himself a cheeky nickname while taking a Saturday stroll with his sister, Princess Charlotte, and grandmother Carole Middleton. During the outdoor excursion, a dog caught the future King's eye, and he started stroking the pup.

Even though she knew his identity, the dog walker — understandably stunned that royalty was petting her dog — politely asked the little prince, "What's your name?" To which, George shockingly answered: "I'm called Archie."

Image zoom Pool/Sam Hussein

"I was asked by a police minder not to take a photo of the children, which I didn't, but George started stroking my dog," the anonymous woman told the newspaper. "Just to be friendly I engaged in a bit of small talk and I asked George what his name was, even though obviously I knew it."

She continued her recollection of events: "To my astonishment he said 'I'm called Archie' with a big smile on his face. I don't know why he calls himself Archie but kids often play with their names and I think it's lovely."

RELATED: Princess Charlotte and Prince George Have Polar Opposite Personalities

When George started school in September 2017, he adopted the nickname PG for a bit of anonymity. And it's no secret that the royal family has wildly embarrassing pet names for each other, but we're not sure if Archie is officially used around Kensington Palace.

Either way, we're happy to oblige to Your Royal Highness's wishes — Archie it is!