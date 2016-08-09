Pretty Little Liars Star Tammin Sursok Plays a Totally Different Lying Game

Samantha Simon
Aug 09, 2016 @ 2:30 pm

Seven seasons into Pretty Little Liars, we’re still left with more questions than answers at the end of each week’s episode. But through it all, one thing has remained constant in Rosewood: the fact that the truth is rarely—like, seriously rarely—told.

In fact, the lies have only gotten more convoluted as the Freeform series has progressed. And while the show’s core duplicitous fivesome—Aria Montgomery (Lucy Hale), Emily Fields (Shay Mitchell), Hanna Marin (Ashley Benson), Spencer Hastings (Troian Bellisario), and Alison DiLaurentis (Sasha Pieterse)—are often caught weaving complicated webs with their highly-fictionalized tales, there’s one character who’s been out-lying them all along: Jenna Marshall.

In case you forgot, the Liars blinded Jenna (who’s played by Tammin Sursok) during a fire they started in a prank-gone-wrong just before the start of season one. Ever since, she’s been seeking revenge and making friends in all the right—or wrong, if you’re not into the whole homicidal frenemies thing—places. Jenna recently made her triumphant return to Rosewood after spending all of last season MIA, and her sudden reappearance has sent the Liars into a full-on tailspin as they wonder if she’s “AD,” aka the latest villain to torture them. And needless to say, it’s been fun to watch Jenna back in action with her ruthless mind games.

RELATED: Pretty Little Liars Star Tammin Sursok on Jenna's Big Return: "She's There to Reveal Some Secrets"

Mary Kang

No one is more excited about Jenna’s return than Sursok herself, and when she stopped by InStyle’s New York City headquarters last week, we decided to put the star’s skills for fibbing onscreen to the test. She channeled her inner Jenna while revealing 10 things about herself and PLL—with one major catch: Out of the 10 facts she told us, three of them were lies.

Press play on the video above to see if you can figure out which of Sursok’s revelations are straight-up false, and be sure to tune in to a brand new episode of Pretty Little Liars tonight at 8 p.m. ET on Freeform.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Hi guys, I'm Tammin Sursok from Pretty Little Liars. It's on tonight, which is so exciting and I I am here with InStyle and we are gonna answer some questions and play a fun little lie game because it is Pretty Little Liars. So, I'm gonna say ten things and three of them are gonna be lies and you're gonna have to tell me which you think are lies. [MUSIC] I first auditioned to play Emily Which is really, really exciting for me because I love that she wasn't a typical character that I usually played. And I loved that she was into girls and that was a character I'd never played either. So Emily was the one that I would chill with. [MUSIC] My favorite thing about Jenna is the fact that she's so layered. You never really Know what you're going to get with her. I don't think she is the traditional one-note type character. So, I love playing her. You never know what you're gonna get. [MUSIC] I would want to be friends with Jenna. Because I think that she knows all the mysterious things that are happening. If I'm with her then no one will kill me. [MUSIC] I would steal Jenna's personality, although sometimes that's not good either [LAUGH] But our wardrobe's pretty black and bleak and, as you can see, I love to be colorful. So probably her attitude, but maybe her attitude needs to be a little better. [MUSIC] I would not wanna live in Rosewood, [UNKNOWN] people die all the time, and this is actually the deadliest season yet. So I definitely wouldn't wanna live in Rosewood. [MUSIC] I would not let my daughter grow up in Rosewood, cuz I feel like she would be in jail, because they would say that she was A. And I'm like, I love you, you are not A, even though everyone tells you you're A. [MUSIC] My favorite sunglasses aren't on the show. I like Ray-Bans. I like smaller sunglasses that kinda go up like this. But Jenna wears big sunglasses that kinda take over her whole face. So for me, I'm trying act like from my nose down. [MUSIC] I hand, I always have almonds because You shot for 18 hour days sometimes. And you're always hungry. And you always have to remember lines. So, I think it's really important to always have a snack at hand to keep your. My mom always said, it's very important to keep you blood sugars very steady. [MUSIC] The funniest thing is that Shay and Ashley set each other off and so Shay hid a little mouse in Ashley's trailer which is Like crazy, and she screamed for an hour. It was the funniest thing. Do you think you know which answers are false? Let's see how well you did. I first auditioned to play Emily. [NOISE] I first auditioned for Spencer, but in my audition I didn't have to do very much for Jenna afterwards when I got cast, so they had to see my My showreel to see if I could actually act cuz in the pilot I didn't really act at all. I didn't say anything. So that's the little fun fact. I would wanna be friends with Jenna. [SOUND] I wouldn't wanna be friends with Jenna in real life cuz she might kill me. Shay and Ashley set each other off. [SOUND] Shay and Ashley make each other laugh a lot. So I think that sometimes Ashley can't stop laughing, and then Shay can't stop laughing. It's that sort of stuff that I think is really funny. And hopefully you guys will see some of the outtakes cuz it's not as scary as you think. Thank you guys so much for playing with me and tune in to Pretty Little Liars on [UNKNOWN] on Tuesdays and thank you InStyle for playing games with me. Bye. [MUSIC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!