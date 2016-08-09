Pretty Little Liars Star Tammin Sursok Plays a Totally Different Lying Game

Seven seasons into Pretty Little Liars, we’re still left with more questions than answers at the end of each week’s episode. But through it all, one thing has remained constant in Rosewood: the fact that the truth is rarely—like, seriously rarely—told.

In fact, the lies have only gotten more convoluted as the Freeform series has progressed. And while the show’s core duplicitous fivesome—Aria Montgomery (Lucy Hale), Emily Fields (Shay Mitchell), Hanna Marin (Ashley Benson), Spencer Hastings (Troian Bellisario), and Alison DiLaurentis (Sasha Pieterse)—are often caught weaving complicated webs with their highly-fictionalized tales, there’s one character who’s been out-lying them all along: Jenna Marshall.

In case you forgot, the Liars blinded Jenna (who’s played by Tammin Sursok) during a fire they started in a prank-gone-wrong just before the start of season one. Ever since, she’s been seeking revenge and making friends in all the right—or wrong, if you’re not into the whole homicidal frenemies thing—places. Jenna recently made her triumphant return to Rosewood after spending all of last season MIA, and her sudden reappearance has sent the Liars into a full-on tailspin as they wonder if she’s “AD,” aka the latest villain to torture them. And needless to say, it’s been fun to watch Jenna back in action with her ruthless mind games.

Mary Kang

No one is more excited about Jenna’s return than Sursok herself, and when she stopped by InStyle’s New York City headquarters last week, we decided to put the star’s skills for fibbing onscreen to the test. She channeled her inner Jenna while revealing 10 things about herself and PLL—with one major catch: Out of the 10 facts she told us, three of them were lies.

Press play on the video above to see if you can figure out which of Sursok’s revelations are straight-up false, and be sure to tune in to a brand new episode of Pretty Little Liars tonight at 8 p.m. ET on Freeform.