Pregnant Zooey Deschanel Explains Why She's Waiting to Find Out the Sex of the Baby

Zooey Deschanel is expecting her first child with fiancé Jacob Pechenik, but whether that will be a (new) girl or boy will be a surprise for everyone. During her visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, the actress-singer told host Jimmy Kimmel that she and Pechenik are waiting to find out what they're having. "It's more fun," she said.

While the New Girl star—who looked lovely in a red jumper during her appearance—said she goes "back and forth" on whether she thinks she's having a son or a daughter, one thing is for sure: she misses a lot of the things you can't have while you're pregnant. Deschanel said she particularly misses wine, getting her coffee fix ("Now I can have half a cup, which is a joke"), and "cheese that tastes good."

And, like something out of a sitcom, the star also talked about being pregnant at the same time as her famous sister, Emily Deschanel.

Watch Zooey Deschanel and Jimmy Kimmel's full chat, in which they discuss her pregnancy and why she's no longer a vegan, above.

