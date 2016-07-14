Watch: Here's How One InStyle Editor Got in Shape for Her Wedding

When InStyle's Fashion and Beauty Editor-at-Large Kahlana Barfield Brown decided to get in shape for her wedding, she called on David Kirsch, a longtime fitness trainer who has worked with some of the world's top models and actresses. Kirsch specializes in "sculpting and toning women's bodies," and he even went to Barfield Brown's dress fittings to get an idea of the parts they needed to work on in the months before her big day.

"Ideally, you will need six months to get in top shape for your wedding. The best routine to follow is a mix of circuit, plyo, boot camp-y, sculpting moves—four to six times a week," Kirsch says. "The day before the wedding, you want to connect to your body. It could be yoga, it could be 45 minutes on the treadmill."

He also suggests eating light and drinking a lot of water to stay hydrated and to keep your skin looking great.

For more tips from Kirsch, watch the video above.