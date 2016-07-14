Watch: Here's How One InStyle Editor Got in Shape for Her Wedding

Dobrina Zhekova
Jul 14, 2016 @ 12:30 pm

When InStyle's Fashion and Beauty Editor-at-Large Kahlana Barfield Brown decided to get in shape for her wedding, she called on David Kirsch, a longtime fitness trainer who has worked with some of the world's top models and actresses. Kirsch specializes in "sculpting and toning women's bodies," and he even went to Barfield Brown's dress fittings to get an idea of the parts they needed to work on in the months before her big day.

"Ideally, you will need six months to get in top shape for your wedding. The best routine to follow is a mix of circuit, plyo, boot camp-y, sculpting moves—four to six times a week," Kirsch says. "The day before the wedding, you want to connect to your body. It could be yoga, it could be 45 minutes on the treadmill."

He also suggests eating light and drinking a lot of water to stay hydrated and to keep your skin looking great.

For more tips from Kirsch, watch the video above.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] I'm Kahlana Barfield Brown an editor at InStyle. Welcome to my wedding. I've been a fitness trainer for 25 years, I've worked with some of the top models and actresses in the world and I'd like to say that I specialize in sculpting and toning women's bodies. I think the best time to give yourself to get into top shape for your wedding, ideally: six months. Best routine to follow is sort of a mix of circuit, plyo, boot camp-y, sculpting moves. Four times a week, ideally, five, six times a week. Gimme one day of rest. [MUSIC] The day before the wedding, you wanna stay calm and connect to your body. So it could be yoga. It could be 45 minutes on the treadmill. It could be one of my many boot camps, sort of an all over workout. Any of those or a combination would be great. The one thing you want to stay away from the day before the wedding is alcohol. So I think eating light. Salad and clean proteins, lots of water to stay hydrated, keep your skin looking great. That's ideal. I love working with Kahlana. It's not the first time we've worked out together. I know her body, I know what I need to do, I know what her areas of concentration are. [MUSIC] And it's a great dance. She trusts me, she knows I'm going to get her the results. I'm going to give her energy and dial into her body. I went to her dress fittings, I know what parts we needed to work. We focused on that and the results have been amazing. She is amazing looking and great energy and vitality. I can't wait to see her tonight.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!