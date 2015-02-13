Portia de Rossi Says Ellen DeGeneres Hates Scandal Spoilers

Even famous people hate their favorite shows being spoiled: Scandal star Portia de Rossi knows that all too well. The actress visited Late Night with Seth Meyers on Thursday where she talked about not only being a "crazy fan" of the show herself, but the fandom of her wife Ellen DeGeneres. de Rossi said that while she's "dying to tell" DeGeneres about what's happening to her character every week, she'll have no part of it. "She will literally tell me to shut up ... she'll walk out of the room," de Rossi told host Seth Meyers.

But even the actress herself—who looked lovely in a white ensemble for her appearance—is very surprised every week by what goes down on the drama. At the table reads, even she can't keep a straight face or contain her excitement. "The casting director told me that she actually watches me rather than reading along," she said.

Of course, no one is more intense or serious about Scandal than the show's vocal fans on Twitter. de Rossi said she has experienced, first hand, the online wrath of the Gladiators. While de Rossi's character Elizabeth North isn't exactly beloved, the actress was quick to point out, "People murder people on that show, and I have done nothing!"

Watch Portia de Rossi talk to Seth Meyers about Scandal fandom by clicking on the video above.

