Pink Releases "Just Like Fire" from Alice Through the Looking Glass

P!nk just released her first new single in three years, and it’s a cause for exclamation points.

“Just Like Fire” will appear in James Bobin’s Alice Through the Looking Glass, which hits theaters May 27 and stars Mia Wasikowska, Johnny Depp and Anne Hathaway. Pink wrote the song specifically for the film with Max Martin, Shellback, and Oscar Holter, who all co-produced the track, and it marks the first time Pink has contributed music to a live action movie. A music video is due out in May.

Pink’s last album was 2012’s multi-platinum The Truth About Love, which featured her No. 1 duet with fun.’s Nate Ruess, “Just Give Me a Reason.” The singer hasn’t been entirely absent from the studio, however: She recently recorded a cover of Jefferson Airplane’s 1967 song “White Rabbit” for a Through the Looking Glass trailer, and she also provided the new theme song for The Ellen DeGeneres Show last fall.

