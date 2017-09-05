Phoebe Tonkin Is the Chicest Lost Tourist for Smythson

Phoebe Tonkin is a woman who knows what she wants, and in the new Smythson campaign, that thing is to catch a break. Fresh under the helm of new the British luxury goods brand just launched a new whimsical campaign film featuring Tonkin pulling an Eliza Thornberry by talking to animals, running into complications because of said animals, and just being utterly confused—in the chicest way possible, of course.

The film, aptly titled Journey to the Wild Side and directed by Sophie Edelstein, follows the 28-year-old actress starring as an American tourist weaving through the fantastical streets of London in search of Buckingham Palace. Tonkin’s quest for the Palace isn’t your usual Google Maps journey either. What we see is a number of unhelpful locals; energetic dance numbers; spurts of of Tonkin sass; and, not to mention, Smythson’s lineup of covetable leather goods—from a polished backpack ($1,395; smythson.com) to the perfect carry on ($2,995; smythson.com) to, yes, a backgammon set ($4,995; smythson.com). Oh, and let’s not forget the powder blue "MINE" notebook Tonkin carries through the film—a special -edition release coinciding with the campaign launch.

Courtesy

Shop it: "MINE" Special Edition Panama Notebook, $75; smythson.com.

“I loved the idea behind the campaign,” Tonkin shared. “There was something whimsical and abstract about the story. I love that it was a night contrast against serious, subdued fashion films. This one felt like a scene out of a Wes Anderson movie. I loved the creatives involved too; I had never been part of anything so unique. In a time when the world feels a little hopeless at times, I am proud to be part of something that hopefully will bring some joy and light into people’s minds, even just for a few minutes.”

Hop over to smythson.com to see the full film and shop the pieces.