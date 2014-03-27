Pharrell Williams Is Bringing His Iconic Style to Adidas

Previous speculation has now been confirmed—Pharrell Williams has officially nabbed himself a collaboration with Adidas! The trend-setting star is set to take over the fashion world this summer, when the first Adidas Originals x Pharrell shoes and apparel hit stores. Over the past few months, Williams has made multiple appearances in custom Adidas gear (wearing the brand's signature Firebird jacket for almost all his performances this year), hinting that he was collaborating with the company. The longterm partnership between Williams and the brand will also make use of Williams' Bionic Yarn—a textile that turns ocean debris into usable materials—though in what capacity is unknown.

"Working with an iconic brand like adidas is such an incredible opportunity," Williams says. "From the classic track suit, to growing up in Virginia wearing Stan Smiths, Adidas has been a staple in my life. Their pieces are timeless. This is an exciting partnership for both me and for Bionic Yarn." This won't be the first fashion collaboration for the 40-year-old singer, producer, and designer. He is currently working with G-Star on an eco-friendly denim line, Comme des Garçons on several fragrances, Uniqlo on a t-shirt collection, and Moncler on a line of sunglasses, on top of designing for his own fashion label Billionaire Boys Club.

No word on what Williams' designs for Adidas will include, but if his own personal style is any indication, the pieces are sure to be rocking. We can't wait to see what the collection has in store! Watch the official announcement of the Adidas Originals x Pharrell partnership below.