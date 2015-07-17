Paul Rudd Uses an Ant-Man and Mac and Me Mashup to Prank Conan

For years now, Paul Rudd has played an ongoing prank on Conan O'Brien. Every time the actor appears on the show to promote a film, he pretends to introduce a clip from whatever movie he's starring in, but instead runs a scene from the utterly cheesy E.T.–like '80s movie Mac and Me.

But not this time! "You've been in big movies," O'Brien said during Rudd's visit Thursday. "But [Ant-Man] is a Marvel movie, and this is something that’s serious."

Rudd agreed that it wouldn't be appropriate to mess with the franchise machine. "I’m glad you said it, because I have to address it ... it kills me. I feel dumb that I’m not going to be able to show it this time." So he introduced a proper clip from Ant-Man. At least, it starts out as one. Click the video above and ponder whether Rudd will ever get hired by the studio again!

RELATED: Why July Is Officially the Month of Paul Rudd