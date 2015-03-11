Patricia Arquette Elaborates on Her Famous Gender Wage Equality Oscar Speech

One of the highlights of the 2015 Academy Awards was best supporting actress winner Patricia Arquette’s passionate plea regarding gender wage equality in America. Her rousing acceptance speech not only earned the cheers of audience members like Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lopez, but people watching the ceremony the world over. On Tuesday, the Boyhood star stopped by The Late Show with David Letterman where she talked about her now-famous Oscar moment and why the topic means so much to her.

Arquette, who has since become a powerful voice on the subject, put it simply to host David Letterman, "Why women aren't making the same wages as man is unimaginable." (Three more cheers for her!)

The actress, who currently stars on CSI: Cyber, explained the history of this inequality in our country and that at the rate legislation is moving, we won't see actual change until 2058. "That's a whole other generation of women who don't see that money in their retirement or their social security," she said.

