This Pat McGrath Teaser Will Put You Into a Golden Trance 

Jenny Berg
Aug 04, 2017 @ 9:15 pm

If you have to operate heavy machinery tonight, look away. The video we're about to show you will put you into a deep, mystical trance, and you'll hardly be able to emerge from a glitter-drenched daze. In other words, Pat McGrath Labs has teased a new product.

On Friday, the superstar makeup artist posted a mesmerizing video by Esteban Diacono. With a two-word caption that spoke volumes: "COMING SOON," the teaser showcases a sinuous figure gliding around a white canvas, leaving puddles of golden and purple glimmer in her wake. It's like a fever dream about meeting Jackson Pollock in the powder room our dreams.

COMING SOON... 一 In LOVE with this film by @_estebandiacono ⚡️⚡️⚡️

A post shared by Pat McGrath (@patmcgrathreal) on

Pat's fans seemed to have the same reaction of wonderment, with one even writing: "Yassssss Liquid Jesus!" So, what's the product, and when is it launching? Guys, we're busy watching the purple-shimmer-disco queen. Can't help you there. (But we're guessing it's some kind of amazingly luminous highlighter which, when applied, will gave us a David-Bowie-style glow. That's got to be it—right?)

RELATED: Pat McGrath Labs is Dropping a Matte Lipstick Collection

In the meantime, just keep enjoying the world's most beautifully packaged matte lipstick, and keep your eyes peeled on the makeup goddess's IG feed.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Today's obsession is something that I am so happy to have my hands on. It's from make up artist Pat McGrath and we all know Pat is the most legendary, famous make up artist in the world and she launched her own product earlier this year called Gold 001. Which completely was in high demand and now she is launching Phantom 002, which is a make up kit that I have here. So first, it comes in this beautiful packaging. Black, with black sequins. Nice and festive. So, it contains three pigments. blue, gold and copper. An eye blush in fuchsia and a eye gloss in black. A black gel eyeliner and two makeup brushes. Now, this is for the make up junkie. The girl who wants to play it with make up, and isn't afraid to take risks. I love this kit because the quality is so nice. We know if Pat's gonna do something, she's gonna do it as its best. And theres' something so rich about the texture of this make up. It's really really nice and looks beautiful on the skin. It's such a perfect holiday gift and you have to get your hands on it before it's gone. I'm obsessed. [MUSIC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!