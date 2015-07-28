The Perfect Outfits for Your Next Summer Soirée

From garden parties to rooftop soirees, we know you have an endless number of parties to attend this summer. To make sure that you light up every room, we have five stylish options for your next summer event.

FEELING BOLD

Inspired by the warm, vivid colors reminiscent of our favorite spices, we’re bringing the heat with the deepest hues, like this elongated top and graphic pant from Zara. Layer your look with colorful Tropicana Palm Leaf charms on different-sized chains for a stylish ensemble.

FEELING ROMANTIC

Nothing makes us feel more feminine than lace, so we gushed over this enchanting white-laced number from Alice+Olivia. Paired with an Intricate Lattice ring and wrapped leather bracelets, this look is fit for a fairytale.

FEELING RETRO

We're keeping it groovy with this faux suede mini from H&M and platform Zara sandals. For a 70s-inspired vibe, layer in a Tropical Palm Pendant with a pop of color for a carefree, retro feel.

FEELING RELAXED

Rocking a jumpsuit is one of the easiest ways to look chic while staying comfortable. We turned up the volume on this nautical-inspired Sonia Rykiel jumpsuit with a few statements pieces, like these Tropical Palm and Swirling Snake rings.

FEELING WILD

Go bold or go home. Take a walk on the wild side and allow your inter trailblazer to emerge with this graphic Ted Baker skirt. Complement your exotic separates with a vibrant Orchid Charm necklace inspired by the florals of the tropics.

Shop all the perfect accessories for your summer soirée from PANDORA Jewelry.