Blogger Barefoot Blonde on Balancing Motherhood and Style

With Mother’s Day fast approaching, we’re reflecting not only on the inspirational women who’ve raised us, but also on how we want to express our gratitude. Mother’s Day is an opportunity to say thank you in a way that is meaningful, personalized, and stylish. Amber Fillerup Clark is the 25-year-old New Yorker behind Barefoot Blonde, an online destination devoted to continuously refining the balance between style and motherhood. We partnered with PANDORA Jewelry to ask the coveted blogger about Mother’s Day gifting, evolving your personal style as a mom, and go-to jewelry pairings to elevate everyday outfits and occasions. Get a behind-the-scenes look at how Amber pairs must-have PANDORA Jewelry pieces with a life-perspective that values self-expression and balance above all.