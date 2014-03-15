Our Best Beauty Secrets: Tips & Tricks to Mastering Sleek Hair

You know that moment when you discover a really awesome, ripped-from-the-runway hairstyle is actually way easier to create than it looks? Well, this is one of those moments. After a quick lesson in Teasing 101 (courtesy of this video), you’ll learn just how the pros whip up a sleek, voluminous style – without using a single hair pin! Watch first then get in front of a mirror with a bottle of strong-hold spray (like Dove Hair Therapy Strength & Shine Extra Hold, $4/7oz., target.com, or David Evangelista HD Hold Hairspray Duo, $7, hsn.com) and a brush to try it out on yourself. Warning: This might be one of those insanely cool Insta-selfie moments, too.

Want to try out the trick for yourself? Watch the video above for all the tips on how to get smooth hair!

—Angelique Serrano