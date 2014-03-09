Our Best Beauty Secrets: Make Your Skin Glow With Vaseline

How do models pop up looking perfectly dewy and fresh-faced on the runways – coming off of no sleep and back-to-back shows? They get a little help from bargain drugstore products, like good old Vaseline. That’s right, that slippery salve can give you a glow so youthful and radiant even J.Lo would be jelly. We see pros often reach for it for really fresh, almost wet-looking sheen. For tips on how you can pull of the look, take a peek at the video to see exactly where you should slather it on.

—Angelique Serrano