Our Best Beauty Secrets: Make a Customized Lipstick Palette With Pill Cases

Makeup artists are called many names: pros, painters, geniuses, saviors – but mixologists? Yep, go ahead and add that moniker to the list. To create the sexy, supple pouts you see on runway models, artists often dip their brushes into two, three, or even four shades of lipstick to whip up custom hues on the spot. It’s a cinch to do, if you have the right tool.

One of our favorite makeup artist tricks is using a pill case to hold dozens of lipsticks and create a customizable lipstick palette. Check out this video to see how palette pros pack on set—then score one for yourself at a store like Muji (or visit muji.us for locations). Now pucker up!

—Angelique Serrano